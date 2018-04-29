JEE Main 2018 result to be declared on Monday on jeemain.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is slated to declare the Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main 2018 results on Monday. The CBSE will declare results of JEE Main 2018 Paper 1, which would decide the fate of the candidates for JEE Advanced, conducted for admission into IITs and other top engineering institutions. The results will be declared on jeemain.nic.in.

The final results of the JEE Advanced decides on the admission of candidates to IITs, NITs, IIITs, among other institutions. Last year, weightage was also given to class 12 board exam marks of the students, but there’s no such consideration this year.

JEE Mains 2018 in Pen and Paper mode was held at different centres in 112 cities across the country and abroad. Overall, the entire level of the exam ranged from moderate to easy and was quite similar to the paper pattern of last two years. Most students who appeared for the exam admit that the paper was not that tough, but physics section was comparatively difficult. The three-hour exam consisted of 90 questions from PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics).

According to experts, questions in Physics section had a mix of theory and was oriented towards calculations. The section wasn't long and consisted of 30 questions – 17 from Class 12 syllabus and 13 from Class 11 syllabus. There were 20 moderate-level, six easy and four difficult questions. However, it can be safely said that Physics was the toughest section among the three.

The difficulty level of Chemistry section was moderate but lengthy. And like the physics section, this section had a mix of theory and calculation based questions. Out of the total 30 questions, 14 were from Class 12 syllabus and 16 from Class 11. Overall, the section had three difficult, 17 moderate, and 10 easy questions.

The expected cut off should be between 90 to 100.