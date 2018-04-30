JEE Main 2018 results declared by CBSE: List of toppers in Paper 1 on jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the JEE Main 2018 results for Paper I on official websites jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The topper in JEE Main 2018 Paper 1 is Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Vijayawada. He has secured All India Rank 1. KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli from Andhra Pradesh has bagged All India Rank 2 while Parth Lathuria secured AIR 3.

Pranav Goyal from Haryana was AIR 4, Gattu Mytraya from Telangana AIR 5, Pawan Goyal from Rajasthan AIR 6, Bhaskar Arun Gupta from Rajasthan AIR 7, Bakarapu Bharath from Andhra Pradesh AIR 8, Simranpreet Singh Saluja from Delhi AIR 9, Gosula Vinayaka Srivardhan from Telangana AIR 10.

The sixth edition of JEE Main 2018 offline exam was held on April 8, 2018, for as many as 10,43,739 lakh candidates (646814 boys, 266745 girls and 3 transgender) registered for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutions.

JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for the JEE (Advanced), for admission to the undergraduate programmes offered by the IIT/ISM Dhanbad. The exams were conducted at 1621 centres (1613 in India and 8 abroad) in 112 cities (104 in India and 8 abroad), as per CBSE's press release.

Only Indian nationals are allowed to fill choices online for counselling in NITs/IIITs/GFTIs. There is a separate DASA channel for foreign national candidates.

Steps to check JEE Main 2018 Paper I results:

- Visit jeemain.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.gov.in.

- Enter your JEE Main 2018 roll number and date of birth.

- Click on submit button and the results will be displayed on the screen.

- Candidates are advised to download the JEE Main scorecards for future reference.