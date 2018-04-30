JEE Main 2018 results today: Official websites to check AIR and scorecard

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the JEE Main 2018 results of Paper I and All India Ranks (AIRs) soon. Around 14 lakh candidates took the JEE Main entrance exam this year. With so many students attempting to check their results online at the same time, chances of website servers responding slowly are very high. Apart from the JEE main website, candidates can check their results also on another site. Here are the details:

Official websites to check JEE Main 2018 results and AIR

1. jeemain.nic.in/webinfo/Public/Home.aspx

2. results.gov.in/index.aspx

Please note, the scores for Paper I and Paper II will be released separately. JEE Main result 2018 for Paper II will be announced on Thursday, May 31. JEE Main 2018 Paper 1 was held on April 8.

JEE Main Scorecards will consist of JEE Main 2018 score, All India Rank and Category rank, and qualifying status for JEE Advanced 2018.

Steps to check JEE Main 2018 Paper I results

1. Visit jeemain.nic.in/webinfo/Public/Home.aspx or results.gov.in/index.aspx

2. Now, enter your JEE Main 2018 roll number and date of birth

3. Click on Submit button

4. The results will be displayed on the screen. Candidates are advised to download the JEE Main Score cards.

This year, 2,24,000 candidates will qualify to take the JEE Advanced 2018 which will be held on Sunday, May 20.

In case a situation of tie arises, where aspirants secure equal marks, candidate's merit for admission to BE /BTech (in institutions other than IITs) will be determined by:

1. Marks obtained in Mathematics in JEE (Main). Aspirant obtaining higher marks will be given better rank.

2. Marks obtained in Physics in the JEE (Main). Aspirant obtaining higher marks will be given better rank.

3. Ratio of positive marks and negative marks. Aspirant with higher absolute value of the ratio will be given better rank.

4. Despite the above three steps, a resolution is not possible, then candidates will be given the same rank.

In 2017, the Ministry of Human Resource Development notified:

1. There'll be no weightage for the 12th class marks in calculating the ranks in the JEE (Main) examination,

2. For the candidates to qualify for the admission in the IITs/NITs/IIITs and such other CFTIs whose admissions are based on the JEE (Advanced)/JEE(Main) ranks, they should have secured at least 75% marks in the 12th class examination, or be in the top 20 percentile in the 12th class examination conducted by the respective Boards. For SC/ST students the qualifying marks would be 65% in the 12th class examination.

The States of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttrakhand, Nagaland, Odisha & some other institutions have joined JEE (Main) system, however, their admission criteria will be notified by the concerned authorities. Therefore, the candidates seeking admission to the institutions in these states, which were earlier admitting based on their State level examination, are also advised to fill in the JEE (Main)–2018 application form online. The Paper-1 (B. E./B. Tech.) of JEE (Main) will also be an eligibility test for the JEE (Advanced), which the candidate has to take if he/she is aspiring for admission to the undergraduate programmes offered by the IITs.