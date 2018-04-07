JEE Mains 2018: Last minute tips from Super 30 founder Anand Kumar

With just hours to go for JEE Mains 2018 written exam, scheduled to be held on Sunday - April 8, it is time to sit back and relax. Because you've given your best towards prepations and now it's time to reap the benefit. So instead of browsing through books and fretting about last minute revision, go through the following tips from Super 30 founder Anand Kumar.

1. Quit studying at the last moment. Just revise the subject little bit. That's it.

2. While appearing for the paper, be prepared for the fact that the question paper will be tough. IITs have a tendency to set the question papers that seems difficult. Remember, every candidate has received the same paper and are all finding it equally difficult. Don't be nervous.

3. After receiving the question paper, go through all the questions in every subject- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. Now, attempt the easiest question and then proceed to solve the entire paper, with next levels of difficulty.

4. Focus on clear the expected IIT cut-offs. That's your first goal. Don't start solving the entire paper from the beginning to the end. You'll hit roadblocks.

JEE Main 2018 is a three-hour test held in computer-based and pen and paper-based modes. A total of 90 questions are asked from three subjects. JEE Main Offline exam will be held on April 8 while the online exam will be held on April 15 and 16.