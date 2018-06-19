हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
JEE (Mains), NEET exams to be held again in December 2018? Here are the details

NEW DELHI: National-level engineering entrance test Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains and medical test National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are likely to be held twice every year by the upcoming National Testing Agency (NTA).

If implemented, the tests will be conducted in December 2018, for the academic year 2019.

The NTA was approved by Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year. 

Following the formation of the autonomous group, Minister of State for Human Resource Development (HRD) Upendra Kushwaha had informed the Lok Sabha that NEET and JEE (Mains) would be conducted twice a year. 

Currently, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducts both the exams. 

"IIT Kanpur has already been assigned the task of setting up the agency and they have started with forming a team of subject experts in various fields and technical experts to design the question papers. The agency will be able to conduct the first examination in December next year," a senior official said in November last year reported DNA.
A question bank will be created by subject experts and the same will be used in the exams. The official further said that creating a question bank, ideating and managing the online system are the key tasks that we will be carried out by the NTA.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will be the first institute to conduct JEE (Mains) under NTA in December 2018. 

NTA aims to bring in high reliability, standardised difficulty level for assessing the aptitude, intelligence and problem solving abilities of students.

