Jeemain.nic.in site crashes as CBSE declares JEE Main 2018 results

New Delhi: As Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared JEE Main 2018 Paper 1 results, official website - jeemain.nic.in - could not handle the rush to check results and crashed shortly after.

2,31,024 have qualified for JEE Advanced 2018. Bhogi Suraj Krishna from Vijayawada has secured the All India Rank 1. He is a General Category student.

KVR Hemant Kumar Chodipilli from Andhra Pradesh has been ranked second and Parth Lathuria has secured the third rank.

The official websites to check the results are - jeemain.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. In order to check JEE Main 2018 Paper I results, candidates have to fill roll number and date of birth and click on submit button. Then the results will be displayed on the screen.

The sixth edition of JEE (Main) 2018 offline exam was held on April 8, 2018, for approximately 10,43,739 lakh candidates registered for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in NITs, IIITs and other centrally funded technical institutions. The exams were conducted at 1621 centres (1613 in India and 8 abroad) in 112 cities (104 in India and 8 abroad), as per CBSE's press release.

JEE (Main) is also an eligibility test for the JEE (Advanced), for admission to the undergraduate programmes offered by the IIT/ISM Dhanbad.