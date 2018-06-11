हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Terrorism

JeM, LeT, Hizbul working jointly against India under Pakistan Army’s supervision?

Dreaded terrorist groups – Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen – are working jointly to target India. The revelation was made by arrested terrorist Ashiq Baba during interrogation by the National Investigation Agency.

According to reports, Ashiq Baba told interrogators that the three terrorist groups are working in close coordination against India under the supervision of Pakistani military and spy agency ISI.

He has also revealed that a terrorist named Abdullah is the in-charge of ensuring infiltration of Pakistani terrorists into Indian territory from the other side of the border.

Meanwhile, The Times of India reported that Baba has also told the NIA that the attack on police lines in Pulwama in 2017, wherein eight security personnel lost their lives, was masterminded and led by JeM terrorist Mufti Waqas.

The report further said that Baba has been part of terror camps of JeM in Pakistan. He had travelled to Pakistan a number of times between 2015 and 2017.

