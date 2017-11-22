JeM prepares hit-list to target top BJP leaders, gets help from LeT

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad has reportedly prepared a hit-list with names of top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including some Cabinet members of the Narendra Modi government.

According to reports, JeM chief Masood Azhar has even formed a special squad to attack the politicians in the hit-list. Reports also said that Indian authorities had already begun investigation into the same.

The JeM has reportedly planned to carry out the operation in collaboration with Hafiz Saeed’s Lashkar-e-Toiba, the dreaded terror outfit responsible for the Mumbai attacks of 2008.

Both the terrorist groups are using a cadre based in Bangladesh for this purpose. And if reports are to be believed, some of the terrorists have already sneaked into the Indian territory.

Unconfirmed reports also said that the terrorist groups plan to target a Chief Minister.

This comes almost two weeks after Masood Azhar’s nephew was killed by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The slain JeM terrorist was identified as Talha Rasheed, who was also acting as a local commander of the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit in Kashmir.

Besides JeM chief's nephew, two other terrorists were killed in the encounter. One was divisional commander Muhammad Bhai and the other was Waseem, a resident of Drubgam Pulwama.

The joint operation was conducted by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kandi Aglar village of Pulwama.

US made M4 carbine rifle was recovered from the encounter site. This was the first instance of recovery of such weapon in J&K. The forces also recovered Russia made AK-74 rifle from the encounter site