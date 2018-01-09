Jet Airways crew member arrested with Rs 3.2 crore in US dollars at IGI airport

New Delhi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has recovered US Dollars valued at Rs 3.21 crore from a lady crew member of a Hong Kong-bound flight at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport.

According to ANI, the crew member and supplier - identified as Amit - have both been apprehended and further investigation is underway.

The arrest was made on the intervening night of January 7-8, 2018. The arrested lady crew member is associated with the Jet Airways.

''During an inspection by the DRI team, a large sum of foreign currency was recovered from an employee of the airline. The employee has been taken into custody,'' Jet Airways said in a statement. ''Based on the investigations and inputs from law enforcement agencies, the airline will take further action."

According to reports, the arrested woman crew member was part of an elaborate scheme to bring back gold to the country in exchange for black money. Sources have revelated to Zee News that the said crew member was befriended by Amit and convinced to ferry the money. She was to get one per cent of the total money smuggled and it is learnt that in seven trips to Hong Kong in the last two months, has smuggled $10 lakh dollars.

She allegedly kept the money in foil paper, which the scanner at the airport was not able to detect easily.