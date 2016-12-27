Jet Airways flight from Goa to Mumbai skids off runway, all 154 passengers safe
New Delhi: In what could have been a fatal accident, Jet Airways flight 9W 2374 from Goa to Mumbai skidded off runway at Dabolim airport (Goa). All the passengers are reported to be safe.
According to ANI, the airport has been closed till 12.30 PM.
We regret to inform flight 9W 2374 from GOI – BOM, with 154 guests and 7 crew, veered off the runway while aligning for takeoff, Jet Airways said in a statement.
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016
All guests and crew have been safely evacuated. Few guests have sustained injuries during the evacuation process read Jet Airways' statement.
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016
Medical assistance is being coordinated to those injured by the Jet Airways team and the airport authorities: Jet Airways statement
— ANI (@ANI_news) December 27, 2016
Medical assistance is being coordinated to those injured by the Jet Airways team and the airport authorities, the statement by Jet Airways said.
