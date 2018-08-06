Jet Airways flight from Riyadh skids off runway, licenses of 2 pilots suspended

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the license of the two pilots who were involved in a runway excursion incident in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia. The Jet Airways flight had rejected takeoff from taxiway at Riyadh on August 3. An investigation into the incident is underway.

The airline said that it is in contact with the DGCA and has extended its co-operation regarding the probe into the incident. Jet Airways aid that it will continue to adhere to all requirements as laid down by the regulator. "The matter is currently under investigation & we can't comment on this issue," a Jet Airways spokesperson said.

Nearly 150 people were on board the Mumbai-bound Jet Airways flight from Riyadh when the incident took place. All passengers and crew members escaped unhurt. "Our flight 9W523 with 142 guests and 7 crew members from Riyadh to Mumbai of 3rd August aborted takeoff and departed the runway at Riyadh Airport. All our guests and crew have been evacuated safely with no reported injuries," the airline had said.

DGCA had then said that the pilots aborted take off after they were informed about a "barrier" in the runway. The aircraft was taxing at 100 knot. It veered off the runway due to sudden stopping, the official said. "Currently the event involving flight 9W 523 is being investigated by local regulatory authorities and our teams are providing full co-operation as necessary. At Jet Airways the safety of our guests and crew is of paramount importance," read another tweet of the airline.