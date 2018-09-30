हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jet Airways

Jet Airways flight makes emergency landing after mid-air engine failure

The aircraft was carrying 96 passengers.

Jet Airways flight makes emergency landing after mid-air engine failure

New Delhi: A Hyderabad bound Jet Airways flight on Sunday made an emergency landing at the Indore airport. The aircraft was carrying 96 passengers.

It is said that the reason for the emergency landing is a technical glitch in the engine.

All the passengers onboard are safe.

Jet Airways said, "All were landed safely and deplaned. Engineering teams inspecting aircraft."

 

More details awaited

