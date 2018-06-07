Jet Airways London-Mumbai flight diverted to Ahmedabad due to heavy rain in Mumbai

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai Rains

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday leaving streets water-logged in several parts of the city.

MUMBAI: A Jet Airways 9W-117 London-Mumbai flight was on Thursday diverted to Ahmedabad due to heavy rain in Mumbai. Jet Airways flight. Heavy rains lashed Mumbai leaving streets water-logged in several parts of the city. Indian Metrological department has predicted heavy rains on Friday and Saturday too. 

In view of the heavy rain predictions, the Bombay Municipal Corporation has cancelled the leaves of its officers on Saturday and Sunday. From 11am-12 noon, the BMC automatic weather stations reportedly recorded 15 mm rain in Kurla, 13mm in Chembur, 26mm in Goregaon, and 18 mm in Malad. 

As per the India Meteorological Department, Monsoon has advanced and rain is likely to increase over coastal Karnataka, Goa and south Maharashtra, from Thursday. "The widespread rainfall activity is likely to continue till 10th June. It is very likely to extend to north coastal Maharashtra, including Mumbai from tomorrow. Extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in these regions is also very likely during this period," the IMD release said. 

