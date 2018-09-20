हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jet Airways

Jet Airways passengers bleed mid-air after crew forgets to maintain cabin pressure; flight turns back

At least 30 passengers fell sick, some bleeding from nose and ears, after the attending crew of a Jet Airways flight forgot to maintain cabin pressure. Several passengers complained of headache. 

Jet Airways passengers bleed mid-air after crew forgets to maintain cabin pressure; flight turns back

MUMBAI: At least 30 passengers fell sick, some bleeding from nose and ears, after the attending crew of a Jet Airways flight forgot to maintain cabin pressure. Several passengers complained of headache. 

The Jaipur-bound Jet Airways flight took off from Mumbai airport on Thursday morning. 

During take-off, the cabin crew forgot to select switch to maintain the pressure inside the flight. Soon, passengers felt dizzy and sick.

“Thirty out of 166 passengers experienced nose and ear bleeding, some also complained of headache,” reported ANI news agency.

The passengers are being treated at Mumbai airport.

Tags:
Jet AirwaysJet passengerJet flight

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close