Jet Airways

Jet Airways shifts 75 fliers to another flight after 'smoke' in plane

Jet Airways said it arranged an alternate aircraft to operate its flight to Managalore from Bengaluru due to a "technical snag."

Jet Airways shifts 75 fliers to another flight after &#039;smoke&#039; in plane

Private carrier Jet Airways Thursday deplaned 71 Mangalore-bound passengers and shifted them to another flight after 'smoke' in the aircraft, an airline source said.

The airline said the plane was stationed at bay. The incident took place around 7 am, it said.

Jet Airways said it arranged an alternate aircraft to operate its flight to Managalore from Bengaluru due to a "technical snag."

"There were fumes due to heating up of the brakes. As a result, all passengers were deplaned and shifted to another aircraft," the source said.

Due to the incident, the flight was delayed by an hour and 20 minutes, the source said.

"Jet Airways flight 9W 713 from Bangalore to Mangalore of December 27 was delayed due to a technical snag, while (the aircraft was) parked at bay," a Jet Airways spokeperson said in a statement.

Another aircraft was arranged and the flight departed with 71 'guests' on board, the statement said.

