Jet Airways terminates services of air hostess arrested for smuggling crores of Dollars

NEW DELHI: Jet Airways has terminated the services of the air hostess, who was recently arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence or DRI for carrying US Dollars worth over Rs 3 crores.

After being caught smuggling US Dollars, the air hostess was sent to two-day judicial custody by a Delhi Court. Her supplier Amit has also been sent to judicial custody for two days.

The air hostess, on-duty in a Hong Kong-bound flight, was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on the intervening night of January 7 and January 8.

''During an inspection by the DRI team, a large sum of foreign currency was recovered from an employee of the airline. The employee has been taken into custody. 'Based on the investigations and inputs from law enforcement agencies, the airline will take further action,'' Jet Airways had said in a statement.

The air hostess was reportedly part of an massive smuggle chain that got back gold to India in exchange for black money. In return, she got one per cent of total money.

In seven trips to Hong Kong over the last two months, the air hostess reportedly smuggled $10 lakh dollars.