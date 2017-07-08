Jet blast shatters IndiGo plane's window, five injured

New Delhi: Passengers on-board a Delhi-Mumbai IndiGo flight, which was preparing for take-off, sustained minor injuries after a window pane shattered due to jet blast from a SpiceJet plane approaching a parking bay, an IndiGo spokesperson said today.

The incident took place yesterday evening when the right front window of the aircraft broke from the impact of the blast, the spokesperson said. Five passengers received minor injuries and were taken to the airport clinic. The matter is being probed by aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

"IndiGo Coach number 34 was parked at Bay 17 yesterday at 16:50 hours for boarding of passengers on flight 6E-191 enroute Delhi-Mumbai. At the same time, an arriving aircraft of Spicejet SG-253 took a turn to park at the allocated bay. The jet blast from the aircraft broke the right front window glass of the coach," IndiGo said in a statement.

SpiceJet is yet to respond to a query sent by PTI