Jewar gang-rape: 4 arrested, police launch manhunt for absconding suspects

In a major success, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested four men after an encounter in Greater Noida today, in connection with the brutal Jewar gang-rape and murder case.

﻿
Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 15:15
Greater Noida: In a major success, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested four men after an encounter in Greater Noida today, in connection with the brutal Jewar gang-rape and murder case.

Addressing the media, Senior Superintendent of police, Love Kumar said one of the arrested persons suffered a bullet injury on his leg, while two accused managed to escape.

"The four arrested men were involved in gang rape of four women and murder of their male relative on May 25 off the Yamuna Express. One of them has received bullet injury in the leg and has been hospitalized. Three others have been taken for questioning," he said.

Confirming the arrest, SP Kumar said, "The four arrested men were involved in gang rape of four women and murder of their male relative on May 25 in Yamuna Express."

"The two men taking benefit of darkness fled from the spot after which we launched a combing operation. We are hopeful of arresting them soon," he added.

SP Kumar said they went after the suspects following a tip off about the presence of six criminals near Sabota village underpass.

The Police also informed that they managed to scuttle another similar crime the gang had planned and the arrested persons aged between 27 to 35.

Kumar further informed that three country-made pistols, along with cartridges, iron rod, and a car were recovered from the possession of the criminals.

He said the arrested have been identified as Raju, Rakesh, Jai Singh and Deepak.

In an attempt to get hold of the two accused who escaped taking benefit of darkness, Kumar said that the police has launched a combing operation in the area.

The criminals had allegedly abducted a family from the highway in Jewar and gangraped four women and murdered a male member on May 25.

The family was going to Bulandshahr.

The criminals intercepted their car and led them to a field adjacent to Jewar-Bulandshahr highway, where they gangraped four women of the same family. When a male member resisted, he was shot dead.

The Uttar Pradesh government had to face opposition's flak as the incident attracted national outrage.

