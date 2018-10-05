हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jeweller

Jeweller abducted from Lucknow found in Nepal, under police custody

A 65-year-old jeweller was abducted on September 28 from Lucknow while he was returning from his shop.

Representational Image

A 65-year-old jeweller was abducted on September 28 from Lucknow while he was returning from his shop.

He was taken to Nepal and is currently under police custody, news agency ANI reported.

The person has been identified as Kishorilal Soni and a CCTV footage of the incident was released by ANI. 

 

 

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lucknow confirmed the news and said that a case was registered on September 28 under section 364 of IPC (Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) in Madiyava Police Station. 

The victim's family received calls from Nepal stating that he was being placed under police custody, ANI reported.

Informing more about the case, the SSP said that in 2004, his daughter was married in Nepal and same year there was a theft reported at Nepal's Newdeep Jewellers.

The Nepal Police said that the man has been taken into custody in connection with the case. 

The SSP confirmed that Nepal Embassy has been contacted for the same and detailed investigation is underway.

(With Agency Inputs)

