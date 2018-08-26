हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Raksha Bandhan

Jewellery shop in Surat offers gold rakhis with PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath portraits

Besides PM Modi and Adityanath, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani also figures on the golden rakhis which are essentially bracelets.

ANI Photo

Those looking for a rakhi of a different kind - and those with money to spare - can head to a jewellery shop in Surat which has been offering rakhis made of gold and with portraits of PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

News agency ANI reported that the many customers have been intrigued by the expensive rakhi - the price running into several thousand. "By tying this Narendra Modi rakhi I would bless my brother to do something great like PM Modi," a customer has been quoted as saying.

And while these rakhis would sure burn a hole in the pocket, they are far from being the most expensive ever. Many jewellers each year offer rakhis which are studded with precious stones and people buying them tend to reason that buying them is like purchasing any other ornament. However, putting faces of political leaders on rakhis of gold may well be a first.

