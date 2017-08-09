close
Jhajjar medical college scam: CBI arrests 3 for bribing top health ministry officers

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly trying to bribe senior officers from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The trio were trying to get recognition for a debarred medical college – World College of Medical Sciences and Research and Hospital at Jhajjar district in Haryana.

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 14:38
According to sources, CBI is also investigating the involvement of a senior Noida-based mediaperson with a prominent news channel, who also has political links. The mediaperson reportedly resigned from after his name cropped up. CBI registered a complaint on August 3, 2017, after receiving information from credible sources.

On Saturday, August 5, CBI arrested Kunwar Nishant Singh from medical college along with Vaibhav Sharma and VK Sharma, both residents of Sector 44, Noida. A case was filed for criminal conspiracy, taking and offering illegal gratification by corrupt or illegal means to influence public servants. The trio have been remanded to five-days in police custody.

The CBI further alleged that Narender Singh and his son Kunwar Nishant Singh were handling the affairs. 

"The college is among the 46 colleges which have been barred by the government from admitting medical students for the forthcoming one or two years because of substandard facilities and non-fulfillment of required criteria," said a senior CBI officer.

Both father and son have allegedly been pursuing the matter and regularly met in New Delhi. 

The Supreme Court had directed the government to consider the matter afresh on the basis of the material on record.

"It is alleged that they have been trying to get orders of debarment overturned through the ministry and in this regard have been contacting various persons who have assured them of helping them in this regard in lieu of huge illegal gratification for the concerned unknown public servants," the FIR alleged.

