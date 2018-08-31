हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand

Jharkhand: 1 dead, 100 ill after consuming mid-day meal in school

Ranchi: One student died and around hundred students fell ill allegedly after consuming mid-day meal at a school in Koderma district of Jharkhand, the police said on Friday.

Koderma Deputy Commissioner Bhuvnesh Pratap Singh has ordered an inquiry into the incident. "All the hundred students have recovered and are back to school," Koderma Superintendent of Police M Tamilvanan told reporters.

The students of Upgraded Middle School were admitted to the local Sadar Hospital after they complained of stomach ache and vomiting on Wednesday, the SP said. They were allegedly taken ill after taking their meal of rice, paneer and potato curry, the SP said. 

