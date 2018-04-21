Jharkhand Board Classes 10, 12 results 2018 likely to be declared in June 1st week, check jac.jharkhand.gov.in

RANCHI: The results of Class 10 (matriculation) and Class 12 (intermediate) examinations conducted by Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to be announced by the first week of June, 2018. After the results are declared, the candidates will be able to check them by visiting the official website of JAC - jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

This year, over 748,000 students had appeared for both the examinations, which had commenced from March 8, 2018. The exams were slated to end on March 27, 2018, however, it concluded on April 3, 2018.

The Mathematics and Computers exams, which were supposed to be held on April 26 and April 27 respectively, were postponed due to Ram Navami celebrations. They were conducted on April 2 and April 3 respectively.

Last year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 57.91 while for Class 12 52.36 per cent students passed the science stream exam and 60.09 per cent cleared the commerce stream.

About Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC):

The State of Jharkhand came into existence on 15th of November,2000. An Act to establish the Jharkhand Academic Council was enacted by the Jharkhand State Legislature and assented to by honourable Governor of the State on 26.02.2003 and notifed by the government on 04.03.2003, which is known as Jharkhand Academic Council Act 2002.

The Jharkhand Academic Council was constituted by HRD Department Government of Jharkhand.

The Jharkhand Academic Council was established for holding and conducting examinations of Intermediate, Secondary, Madhyama and Madarsa from Vastaniyan to Fazil for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations and for recommending for recognition of Intermediate Educational Institutions, High Schools, Sanskrit Schools and Madrasas to the State Government and for carrying out such other examination as assigned to the council by the State Govt from time to time. Besides the Council also accords opening permission of school Inter College & School and recommends for their recognition to the HRD. It also recommends the madarsa well as Sanskrit School for their recognition to the HRD.

With the establishment of the Jharkhand Academic Council, the Bihar Intermediate Education Council Act, 1992, the Bihar School Examination Board Act, 1952 (adapted as Jharkhand Secondary Examination Board Act, 2000) Bihar Sanskrit Education Board Act, 1981 And Bihar Board of Madrasa Education Board Acts, 1981 were repealed. The Jharkhand Academic Council started functioning in a rented house in Rameshwaram, Ranchi from 3.9.2003 where previously the office of Jharkhand Intermediate Council was situated, and the Secondary portion continued to function in office of Zila school Ranchi campus.