Jharkhand drinking water

Jharkhand's Jagir village gets boring vehicle to install handpumps, first time ever

The villagers will be able to access clean drinking water after the installation is completed. Earlier, the vehicle couldn't reach here due to poor road connectivity.

In a first-ever, a boring vehicle was able to reach Jagir village in Latehar district of Jharkhand on Saturday for the boring of three handpumps. The villagers will be able to access clean drinking water after the installation is completed. Earlier, the vehicle couldn't reach here due to poor road connectivity.

Expressing their happiness, the villagers said that the vehicle was unable to reach the village earlier due to the bad connectivity of road. They added that this time the village head made it happen.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Jagir Panchayat Block Head Mangal Dev Urao said that the administration took the help of JCB to make way for the vehicle to enter the village. He added that the road, constructed by the forest department, leading to the village went through the mountains.

"The villagers didn't use to get clean drinking water. This time, we took help of JCB to pave way for the vehicle in the village. It wasn't possible without JCB as the road constructed by the forest department went through the mountains," said Urao.

