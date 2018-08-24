Jharkhand HC rejects Lalu Prasad Yadav's parole-extension request, asks him to surrender by August 30

Patna: Jharkhand High Court on Friday asked Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav to surrender by August 30. The court refused to extend his request of three months bail extension on medical grounds.

The RJD chief's lawyer said, "Now he will undergo treatment at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. He will be brought from Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute where he is currently admitted."

Lalu Prasad Yadav was serving a jail term at the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi after his conviction in fodder scam cases. He was lodged in jail on December 23, 2017.

His party, RJD, has been facing the heat since Lalu has been convicted in the fodder scam cases. He has been convicted in four fodder scam cases since 2013, the latest being the Dumka treasury case in which a special CBI court sentenced him to 14 years in jail.