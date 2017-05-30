Jharkhand JAC Secondary Class 12 Results 2017, Jharkhand Board Matric Results to be announced today on May 30 at 2 PM

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will declare the JAC 12th Result 2017, Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) Secondary Results, Jharkhand Board Matric Result 2017, Jharkhand Secondary Examination Result 2017 on Tuesday, May 30.

The students can access the harkhand 12th Result 2017, Jharkhand Result 2017, Jharkhand Board Result 2017, Jharkhand Academic Council Result 2017 on official websites: jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in

The Jharkhand Board class 12 Result 2017 are one of the most highly anticipated results in the state as the students will be able to select their choice of streams Arts, Science & Commerce based on JAC class 12th Result 2017.

JAC 12th Inter Result 2017

Here's how students can check JAC 12th Exam Result 2017, Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2017!

1. Visit websites: jac.nic.in, jharresults.nic.in

2. Click on Class XII Results 2017 section.

3. Enter your roll number and other credentials required.

4. Click 'Submit'

5. Your result will displayed on the screen.

Download your score and take a print out for future reference.

Jharkhand Academic Council Jharkhand JAC Secondary Class 12 Results 2017

The state of Jharkhand came into existence on the 15th of November,2000. An Act to establish the Jharkhand Academic Council was enacted by the Jharkhand State Legislature and assented to by the Governor of the State on 26.12.2003, which was known as Jharkhand Academic Council Act 02.7.2003.

As per the official website, the Jharkhand Academic Council was established for holding and conducting examinations at the end of Intermediate, Education, Secondary Education, Sanskrit Education and Madrasa Education and for prescribing courses of studies for such examinations and for recommending for recognition of Intermediate Educational Institutions, High Schools, Sanskrit Schools and Madrasas to the State Government and for carrying out such other or duties assigned to the council by the state government from time to time.

With the establishment of the Jharkhand Academic Council, the Bihar Intermediate Education Council Act, 1992, the Bihar School Examination Board Act, 1952 (adapted as Jharkhand Secondary Examination Board Act, 2000) Bihar Sanskrit Education Board Act, 1981 And Bihar Board of Madrasa Educaiton Board Acts, 1981 were repealed.