Jharkhand man gets shock of his life after he receives electricity bill of Rs 38 billion

Jamshedpur: A man was left in shock after he received an electricity bill of Rs. 38 billion here on Sunday.

As per the reports, the man named BR Guha was handed the non-payment of the bill by the Jharkhand Electricity Board (JEB), following which, electricity was disconnected from his home.

Talking to ANI over the issue, Guha said, "It came as a surprise to us. We didn't anticipate this. We have a house of 3 rooms. We use three fans, three tubelights and a TV at times. How can we have such a huge bill?"

Reacting to the bill, Guha's daughter Ratna Biswas said, "My mother is a sugar patient and my father has pressure. It was only after our neighbours intervened that we were able to do anything."

A complaint has been lodged against the Board and matters are being looked into.

(Further details awaited)