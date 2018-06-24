हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand

Jharkhand: Six Naxals arrested in Giridih

A pistol, 25 detonators and other explosives were seized from their possession, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Giridih, Surendra Kumar Jha, said.

Giridih: Six Naxals were arrested along with explosives during a joint police raid in Giridih district, a police officer said.

The joint operation conducted by Giridih and Dhanbad police took place under the jurisdiction of Khukhra police station last night, the officer said, adding, four Naxals travelling in a four-wheeler were arrested initially.

Two other Naxals were held after interrogating the arrested four, he said.

