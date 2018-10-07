हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jharkhand

Jharkhand: Student allegedly thrashed by ABVP workers for questioning Central government

According to the student, the ABVP students took away his mic and started slapping him.

Jharkhand: Student allegedly thrashed by ABVP workers for questioning Central government

In a shocking incident, a student was allegedly thrashed at Giridih district in Jharkhand by ABVP workers for questioning the government at the Centre.

PK Suman, a student was thrashed on Saturday for raising the question asking the youths to ponder upon the promises fulfilled by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government after it had come to power in 2014. According to the student, the ABVP students took away his mic and started slapping him.

Suman said, "I just said that PM Modi came to power with many promises but youth must think how many of them have been fulfilled.On this, some ABVP students took away my mic and started slapping me."

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader Ravindra Kumar Ray who was present at the event supported the thrashing. Accusing Suman of giving a political statement in a college seminar, Ray justified that it is but natural that such a statement would incite violence. He added that not all programmes are meant for politics. 

"It was a college seminar, he should not have given a political statement. If some boys have reacted, it was natural. There was no violence. All programmes are not meant for politics."

Ray is an MP from the Koderma constituency in Jharkhand.

