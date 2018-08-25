Jharkhand government to rename places after Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Ranchi: To pay tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Jharkhand government on Friday decided to rename several places across the state following the demise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart.

Here are the places which will be renamed:

- Under the Health Care and Family Welfare Department, Medical College Palamu will be renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College, Palamu.

- Under Transport (Civil Aviation) Dept. Jharkhand and Shipping Ministry Government of India, Sahibganj Harbour will be renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Harbour Sahibganj.

- Under the Transport Dept. Jharkhand and Civil Aviation, Government of India, it has been recommended that the under-construction Deoghar Airport is named as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Airport Deoghar.

- Under High Technical Education and Skill Department, Professional College Jamshedpur is renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Professional College Jamshedpur. Under Urban Development and Housing Department (under construction) Convention Centre Ranchi is to be renamed as Atal Convention Centre Ranchi.

- Under IT and Governance Dept. Jharkhand Innovation Lab will be renamed as Atal Innovation Live. The 8-lane road from GOI Building to Kako Math in Dhanbad district will be named as Atal Marg. It is to be noted that the 20-kilometre long stretch worth Rs. 413 crore will be constructed in collaboration with World Bank.

Uttar Pradesh too had earlier decided to immerse the ashes of Vajpayee in all the holy rivers of the state, in a bid to pay respect to the five-time Member of Parliament (MP) from Lucknow. The rivers included Ganga, Yamuna, and Tapti.

10th prime minister of India, Vajpayee, breathed his last on August 16. He was cremated the next day with full state honour at Smriti Sthal in the national capital.