Jharkhand

Jharkhand: Woman stranded in the middle of river rescued by three men

A woman stuck in the middle of Shankh river in Simdega in Jharkhand after overnight efforts by police and other locals. The woman was stranded due to heavy flow of water in the river since Sunday evening and was be rescued on Monday morning by three local men.

The three youth who played a crucial role in the rescue operation are Rakesh Nayak, Raju Oraon and Sukhlal Gosain.

Police personnel involved in the rescue operation could not get into the river since Sunday evening because of heavy flow of water, worsened by heavy rains. They said that though there was no information about the identity of the woman, they were making attempts to save a life.

The women reportedly sat on top of a rock to save her life as the water level in the river kept rising. There was a time that the rescuers could not even locate the woman. She saved herself from the heavy water flow in the river with the help of a tree.

Tags:
JharkhandJharkhand woman rescuedSimdega

