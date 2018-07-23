हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jignesh Mevani says BJP defeat difficult in 2019, questions united Opposition's strategy

There have been growing calls of forming a joint Opposition ahead of 2019 general elections to defeat the BJP.

AHMEDABAD: Questioning the absence of a clear agenda among united Opposition, Dalit leader and Gujarat legislator Jignesh Mevani took to Twitter on Monday expressing his doubts over defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Lok Sabha elections 2019. 

“Agreed Modi ji failed to give us 2 crore jobs. He is absolutely incapable of creating employment. But what do other political parties propose to creat jobs is also a big question. In the absence of a genuine, innovative pro active agenda can BJP be defeated?” tweeted the 35-year-old legislator representing Vadgam constituency.

 

There have been growing calls of forming a joint Opposition ahead of 2019 general elections to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

Opposition leaders in Gujarat have been exploring the possibility of entering an alliance with Congress. West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee also said that she's not averse to working with Congress towards a common goal.

Mevani had contested the last state Assembly elections with the support of the Congress and other Opposition groups.

