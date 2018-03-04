Jinnah initially did not want a Pakistan for Muslims: Farooq Abdullah

Jammu: In yet another controversial remark, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah claimed that Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, did not want to “divide” India and create a separate nation for Muslims. The entire partition took place because top political leaders of the time, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad and Sardar Patel, refused to accept minority status for Muslims and Sikh in the country.

"Jinnah was not going to divide the country. The commission was delivered and the decision was taken that India would be divided. It said we will keep a special representation for Muslims. We will keep special dispensation for minorities and Sikh, but will not let the nation divide," said Abdullah on Saturday.

Abdullah went on to allege that the Indian leaders' refusal to the minority commission led to Jinnah's demand for Pakistan.

“Jinnah agreed but Jawaharlal Nehru, Maulana Azad and Sardar Patel did not agree. When this did not happen it was then that Jinnah demanded for Pakistan. Or else there would have been no separation. There would have been no Bangladesh, no Pakistan; there would have been one India," said Abdullah.

Speaking on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, he said, “I don't think he has failed. Give him time, he has just become President. It will take time for him to grow. It's not his defeat. Elections come and elections go. Any party has chance of revival if it works for people.”

In November 2017, Abdullah had stirred a controversy by saying that the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) belongs to Pakistan.

“The (PoK) part which is with Pakistan belongs to the neighbouring country and this side to India. If the Indian government wants peace it will have to talk to Pakistan and conclude that an autonomy be given to us as well as them,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.