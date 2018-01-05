Jio to offer 1GB data per day for Rs 149 per month

Mumbai: In yet another lucrative offer, telecom major Reliance Jio in its latest "Happy New Year 2018" offer will give 1 GB data per day at only Rs 149 per month, industry sources said on Friday.

According to industry sources, the new offer will be effective from Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

"All existing 1 GB packs will be enhanced with two additional options: 50 per cent more data or Rs 50 discount on the price plans," industry sources said.

"This will make the unlimited monthly pack (1GB daily) available at only Rs 149, the lowest ever tariff in the industry."

Besides, the company`s flagship Rs 399 plan will now provide "20 per cent additional data with enhanced validity of two additional weeks, increasing the current validity from 70 to 84 days".

"To support their customers` high data consumption, Jio has introduced special 1.5 GB per day packs at the lowest per GB industry rate of only Rs 4 per GB," sources said.

In 2017, Mukesh Ambani had claimed India's numero uno position in mobile data usage adding," Jio users consumed more than 100 crore GB of data per month on the Jio network and that's more than 3.3 crore GB a day."

With consumption of 150 crore gigabytes of mobile data per month, India is now the number one country in the world in mobile data consumption, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant had said.

"Amazing! With 150 crore gigabytes per month of mobile data consumption, India is now world's number one mobile data consuming country. Its mobile data consumption is higher than that of the USA and China put together," Kant had tweeted.

However, he did not share the source of the data.