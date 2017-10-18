Jio unveils new Dhan Dhana Dhan tariff plans

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio on Wednesday unveiled its new Dhan Dhana Dhan tariff plans that will be available from Oct 19 and will be applicable for all new as well as existing subscribers.

With Jio`s new Rs 459 plan, Jio Prime members can avail unlimited services at 1GB high speed data per day for three months (84 days for prepaid users) followed by data at curtailed speed, alongwith unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps.

With its popular Rs 149 plan, data entitlement is now being enhanced to over 4 GB for each billing cycle from the existing 2 GB. Benefits of free voice calling and access to Jio apps will continue.

For heavy data users, Jio is offering Rs 509 plan, which entitles subscribers to 2 GB high speed data per day for 49 days in addition to unlimited access to other services.

Jio has also doubled the validity of its long-term plans.

For unrestricted high speed data access, Jio will offers "long term non-FUP (fair usage policy)" plans. The Rs 999 plan gives 60 GB high speed data for three months while the six-month plan offers 125 GB unrestricted high speed data for Rs 1,999. Subscribers can also opt for the annual plan at Rs 4,999 which gives unrestricted access to 350 GB high speed data for the plan period.

For the first time ever Jio has introduced super-affordable weekly packs for smartphone users.

For small value recharges, Jio has introduced affordable daily and weekly packs. Under these plans, a user can get free voice, SMS, unlimited data (0.15 GB daily) for as low as Rs 19 for a day, Rs 52 for a week or Rs 98 for two weeks.-