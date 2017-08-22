JIPMER MBBS Course 2017: Third counselling on August 23 – Details here

New Delhi: Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry (JIPMER) will begin its counselling for 3rd round on August 23 (Wednesday).

The counselling will be for MBBS Course 2017.

It is scheduled at 4th floor of the Mini Auditorium, JIPMER Academic Center, Puducherry.

JIPMER is a premier institute and falls under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It has been exempted from National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2017) for admission to MBBS Course.

The institute offers admissions to 150 MBBS seats in Puducherry and 50 MBBS seats in Karaikal campus.

About JIPMER

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research originated as École de Médicine de Pondichérry established by the French Government in the year 1823.

This medical school was converted into Dhanvantari Medical College at the time of de facto transfer of Pondicherry to Government of India.

This Medical College was later upgraded into JIPMER.