Jittery Pakistan expresses concerns over India buying S-400 missile system

Pakistan's Foreign Office has expressed its reservations at India buying the powerful S-400 missile systems from Russia in a deal struck when Vladimir Putin came calling to New Delhi.

India and Russia signed the crucial defence deal worth $5.43 billion earlier this month for five S-400 Triumf missile systems in what could now be a strong deterrent against Pakistani and Chinese aerial threats. The same system is used to provide aerial defensive cover over Moscow and India is now only the third country - after Russia and China - to possess it.

Pakistan, consequently, is not too pleased. "The Indian purchase of S-400 missile system is a part of their efforts to acquire a Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) System through multiple sources. This will further destabilise strategic stability in South Asia, besides leading to a renewed arms race," Dawn reported quoting a statement from the country's Foreign Office. The statement further said that Pakistan 'can develop capabilities which can render any Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) system ineffective and unreliable.'

The S-400 missile system though is far more advanced than what Pakistan may claim. It can engage targets independently as well as after receiving data from others radars, is the fourth generation of long-range Russian Surface-to-Air-Missiles (SAMs). The highly mobile, ground-based S-400 Triumf can detect, track and shoot down multiple targets including cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, aircraft, drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). It can target ballistic missiles in their terminal (descent or reentry) phase. The entire system consists of a multifunction radar, autonomous detection and targeting systems, anti-aircraft missile systems, launchers, command and control centre.

Military analysts mostly agree that the system is far more advanced than what even western military powerhouses have in their arsenal.