Jittery' Pakistan now posts 'FAKE' video of destroying Indian border posts in Nowshera

New Delhi: In response to Indian Army's 'punitive fire assaults' video, a jittery Pakistan has now released a video claiming that its security forces have destroyed Indian border posts in the Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 87-second long video was posted by Pakistani Army spokesperson Maj. Gen. Asif Ghafoor on Twitter, saying "On 13 May 2017, India targeted innocent civilians. In befitting response Pak Army destroyed Indian posts in Nowshera."

The video was released a day after the Indian Army released a video claiming that it destroyed Pakistani posts along the Line of Control (LoC) with "punitive fire assaults".

However, the Indian Army sources had claimed that the video released by Pakistan is fake.

"Video from Pakistan claiming to destroy Indian post is fake as Indian posts have walls thick enough to withhold fire of recoilless gun," Army sources were quoted as saying by ANI.

"The blast is from below the structure which usually happens in case of IED blasts and not explosion from artillery fire," the sources said.

The Indian Army sources also pointed to what it called "editing marks" on Pakistan's video.

"Clear visibility of editing marks in the video," they said.

"With the mercury rising and snow-melting in the valley, the chances of infiltration increase from the Pakistani side. The Army is all geared up to counter such threats," Major General Ashok Narula told reporters in New Delhi.

Watch the highly edited Pakistan Army video here.