J&K: 1 terrorist killed in Kulgam, encounter underway

New Delhi: One terrorist has been killed in an encounter with security forces in Tantrypora area of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

A counter-operation is currently underway in the area.

J&K: Encounter begins between security forces & terrorists in Kulgam's Tantrypora. One terrorist killed. Encounter underway. pic.twitter.com/TQwS0N5hsh — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2017

Earlier on Saturday, Border Security Force (BSF) trooper was killed on Friday in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan troops on the line of control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police sources said.

"A BSF trooper was killed when Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in Barnoi area of the LoC in Poonch. Indian positions have retaliated strongly and effectively," a police sources said.

The ceasefire violation came a day before the Muslim holy festival of Eid-ul-Adha.