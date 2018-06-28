हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
J&K: 10 BSF jawans, heading to Samba sector, on special army train go missing

Mughalsarai (Uttar Pradesh): Ten jawans of the Border Security Force (BSF) went missing while traveling in a special army train between West Bengal's Bardhaman and Jharkhand's Dhanbad railway stations on Wednesday. The train, headed towards Samba Sector in Jammu and Kashmir, contained a total of 83 soldiers.

While conducting a headcount during a halt at Mughalsarai railway station, the authorities found that 10 were missing.

"83 BSF jawans were going to Jammu and Kashmir in a special train. Out of them, 10 jawans went missing somewhere in between Dhanbad and Bardhaman without informing their commander. We have filed an absconding report and have started investigating the matter," Jitendra Kumar Yadav, Sub Inspector, GRP Mughalsarai said.

A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged by their commander at the Government Railway Police (GRP) in Mughalsarai stating the jawans were "absent without leave."

An investigation has been launched in to the matter.

With ANI Inputs

