J&K: 45-year-old woman killed in Pak shelling in Mendhar sector

A 45-year-old woman was killed in the shelling from Pakistan side in Jammu and Kashmir's Mendhar sector at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 08:14
Representational Image

Kupwara: A 45-year-old woman was killed in the shelling from Pakistan side in Jammu and Kashmir's Mendhar sector at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

"The woman identified as Raqia Begum was a resident of upper Golat in Mendhar," said Mendhar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Riyaz Tantray.

In a separate provocation last night, terrorists attacked 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) headquarter in the forest area of Kalaroose Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

The attack which took place yesterday, injured a soldier who was later shifted to the military hospital Drugmulla for treatment.

The search operation is still on.

