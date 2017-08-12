J&K: 45-year-old woman killed in Pak shelling in Mendhar sector

Kupwara: A 45-year-old woman was killed in the shelling from Pakistan side in Jammu and Kashmir's Mendhar sector at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday.

"The woman identified as Raqia Begum was a resident of upper Golat in Mendhar," said Mendhar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Riyaz Tantray.

In a separate provocation last night, terrorists attacked 42 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) headquarter in the forest area of Kalaroose Kupwara district of north Kashmir.

The attack which took place yesterday, injured a soldier who was later shifted to the military hospital Drugmulla for treatment.

The search operation is still on.