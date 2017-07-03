close
J&K cop injured in firing by militants

The policeman was fired at from close range near the town bus stand, the police said. He has been rushed to Srinagar for treatment.

IANS| Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 13:26
Srinagar:  A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was critically injured on Monday when militants fired at him in Anantnag town.

The policeman was fired at from close range near the town bus stand, the police said. He has been rushed to Srinagar for treatment.

Militants have been targeting security forces in hit and run attacks in the valley especially in crowded places. This helps them to mingle in the crowd and escape. In most of these attacks, militants have used pistols that are easy to hide and carry.

