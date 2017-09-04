close
J&K: Encounter breaks out in Baramulla; 2 terrorists believed to be trapped

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Sopore's Shangergund area in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, reported news agency ANI. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 - 09:04
J&K: Encounter breaks out in Baramulla; 2 terrorists believed to be trapped
File photo

New Delhi: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Sopore's Shangergund area in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, reported news agency ANI. 

After receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation. 

Two terrorists are believed to be trapped there, claims ANI. 

(More details awaited)

