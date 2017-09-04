J&K: Encounter breaks out in Baramulla; 2 terrorists believed to be trapped

New Delhi: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Sopore's Shangergund area in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday, reported news agency ANI.

After receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists, security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation.

#FLASH: Cordon & search operations begin at Sopore's Shangergund area in Jammu & Kashmir's Baramulla, two terrorists believed to be trapped. pic.twitter.com/bTCDmNZNKa — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2017

Two terrorists are believed to be trapped there, claims ANI.

(More details awaited)