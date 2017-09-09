J&K: Terrorist killed in Sopore, encounter underway

Srinagar: One terrorist was gunned down on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Sopore of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

After receiving specific inputs about a militant hide-out, security forces including the Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police surrounded Reban village on the outskirts of Sopore town. As per the reports of news agency ANI, the operation is currentluy underway.

#Visuals from J&K: Encounter underway between Security forces and terrorists in Baramulla's Sopore (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/7oT2YEGgim — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2017

Talking to IANS, a police official said, "As the cordon was tightened, hiding militants opened fire at the security forces triggering the gunfight, which is still on."

Authorities have closed all educational institutions, including Higher Secondary schools and the Degree College in Sopore. Internet services have also been suspended in the area to prevent any misinformation.