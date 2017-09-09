close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

J&K: Terrorist killed in Sopore, encounter underway

Internet services have also been suspended in the area to prevent any misinformation.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 9, 2017 - 10:57
J&amp;K: Terrorist killed in Sopore, encounter underway
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Srinagar: One terrorist was gunned down on Saturday in an encounter with security forces in Sopore of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

After receiving specific inputs about a militant hide-out, security forces including the Rashtriya Rifles and the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police surrounded Reban village on the outskirts of Sopore town. As per the reports of news agency ANI, the operation is currentluy underway.

Talking to IANS, a police official said, "As the cordon was tightened, hiding militants opened fire at the security forces triggering the gunfight, which is still on."

Authorities have closed all educational institutions, including Higher Secondary schools and the Degree College in Sopore. Internet services have also been suspended in the area to prevent any misinformation.

TAGS

EncounterJammu and KashmirBaramullaSoporeTerrorists

From Zee News

Jaipur: 1 dead, 10 injured in violent clashes; curfew imposed in 4 police station areas
India

Jaipur: 1 dead, 10 injured in violent clashes; curfew impos...

Jammu and Kashmir

Yasin Malik arrested ahead of NIA protest

Madhya Pradesh: NIOS students pass Class X, XII exams without appearing
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: NIOS students pass Class X, XII exams witho...

Gold bars worth over Rs 29 lakhs seized from Hyderabad airport
Andhra Pradesh

Gold bars worth over Rs 29 lakhs seized from Hyderabad airp...

Race to rescue survivors from ruins of Mexico quake
AmericasWorld

Race to rescue survivors from ruins of Mexico quake

WorldAsia

China, Pakistan to boost anti-terror cooperation along CPEC

WorldAsia

Pakistan Army chief confirms death sentence to 4 terrorists

Pakistan using terrorism as tool of state policy, says India at UN
India

Pakistan using terrorism as tool of state policy, says Indi...

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Cuba as Category 5
AmericasWorld

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Cuba as Category 5

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Gauri Lankesh: Left of centre, but heart in the right place

The sinking city: Waterlogged streets bring to the fore flaws in Mumbai city’s planning

DNA Edit | Back on track? Will Piysh Goyal prove to be effective?

The seamy side of Sarahah

'Daddy' review: Weak narrative overshadows Arjun Rampal's applause-worthy performance