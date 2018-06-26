J&K is an integral part of country and no rhetoric from Pakistan can change this: India at UNGA

United Nations: Reiterating that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of the country, India has said that no amount of empty rhetoric from Pakistan can change this reality.
''I would like to place on record that J&K is an integral and inevitable part of India. No amount of empty rhetoric from Pakistan will change this reality,'' Sandeep Kumar Bayyapu, First Secretary at United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) said this during right to reply at the world body.
Slamming Pakistan for spreading lies about Kashmir and its continuous anti-India agenda, Bayyapu said, ''One delegation has yet again misused the platform to made an unwarranted reference to the Indian state of J&K.''
The Indian official made these remarks during right to reply at UNGA General Debate on the responsibility to Protect and the Prevention of Genocide, War Crimes, Ethnic Cleansing and Crimes against Humanity.
While the Centre continues to defend Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India, the Congress party has said that the Narendra Modi regime was a "one-trick horse" with no policy either on Kashmir or Pakistan.
"There is no government and no policy regarding Kashmir or Pakistan or even the banks ... What we have is a one-trick horse that only knows how to divide the Hindus and Muslims of this country," senior Congress leader Arun Shourie said.
Shourie made these remarks at the launch of the controversial book "Kashmir: Glimpses of History..." penned by senior Congress leader Saifuddin Soz.
Terming the Modi government as "event-oriented and election-oriented", Shourie said that the focus was on organising events and winning elections with little heed to policy or governance.
He also took a dig at the much publicised surgical strike against Pakistan and termed it as "farzical" (fake) strike.
Commenting on the Kashmir unrest, the former Union Minister said the situation has been hurting the whole country and not just the Kashmiris and people should realise that fact.
On the Centre's newly-declared "all-out action" stance on Kashmir, Shourie said that what he understood of it was there would be "more aggressive target killings of individuals" but stressed that it would not be wise to use "foolish force" against the people.
He said there was no alternative to the talks and with "everyone" in the Valley including the Hurriyat.
"If you say Hurriyat is being controlled by Pakistan, I think that is precisely the reason we must talk to them. We have to wean away the Hurriyat from Pakistan and talks are the only way to do it. So keep talking and keep talking to everyone," Shourie said.
He said that the security agencies need to identify the emerging leadership in Hurriyat and engage them.
Contending that the real problem with Kashmir and the northeast have been in the way the Centre has dealt with these states, he said, "You engage a sub-contractor and tell them, `I give you money and keep running the semblance of the government there`. But the money is not reaching the common man on the ground. They are not getting the basic facilities of roads, water, hospitals, schools. Where is the money going? It means the officials and the politicians in these troubled states are cornering it."
On the issue of Kashmiris demanding "greater autonomy", Shourie demanded to know as to what they meant by the term.
"What is autonomy? Be specific. In the light of example given above of the money not reaching the common people, I think you need greater supervision, not less of it (in the name of autonomy)," he said.
Shourie said that a lynching of a Muslim in the mainland in the name of the cow was a "thunderclap" in Kashmir that has the effect of alienating the Kashmiris by forcing them to think of themselves as Muslims being persecuted by the Hindus.
