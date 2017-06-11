close
J&K: Mehbooba Mufti discusses forthcoming legislature session with Guv

 Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today called on Governor N N Vohra and discussed the business that will come up in the forthcoming session of the state legislature commencing on June 17, in which the draft GST legislation will be tabled.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 21:22

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today called on Governor N N Vohra and discussed the business that will come up in the forthcoming session of the state legislature commencing on June 17, in which the draft GST legislation will be tabled.

Mehbooba met Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here, an official spokesman said.

They held wide ranging discussions on important issues including the business to be dealt with in the J-K Legislature session commencing on June 17, he said. 

Jammu and KashmirChief Minister Mehbooba MuftiGovernor N N VohraRaj BhavanGST Legislation

