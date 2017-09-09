J&K: Omar Abdullah reminds Rajnath Singh of PM Modi's I-Day promise

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Ahead of Home Minister Rajnath Singh's rally in Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNF) leader Omar Abdullah reminded the former of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech and said that the state expects it to be "acted on."

Taking on Twitter Abdullah, stated, "Na golli say na gaali say, galay lagana say J&K ka masla hal ho ga. We look forward to seeing these words from Red Fort on 15th Aug acted on."

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is in Jammu and Kashmir on a four-day visit, where he will hold talks with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and Governor N.N. Vohra.

Rajnath will meet the stakeholders and hold a press conference.

On his four-day visit, the Home Minister is also scheduled to hold talks with the officials of the state and discuss the current situation.

The Home Minister will also discuss the roadmap to ensure long term solutions to the problems people are facing in the valley.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, last month, met Rajnath, reportedly, to drum up support for preventing attempts to remove special status to the state under the Constitution.

Mehbooba is caught in a catch-22 situation over the ongoing matter in the Supreme Court on revoking Article 35-A of the Constitution.

Rajnath Singh had earlier said that a solution to the Kashmir problem, besides terrorism, Naxalism, and the northeast insurgency, will be found before 2022.

Rajnath Singh's visit comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the ramparts of Red Fort said his government was committed to bring back the "lost glory" of Kashmir.