J&K Police, security forces bust terrorist hideout in Ganderbal, arms and ammunition recovered

Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces on Monday busted a terrorist hideout in the forest area of Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir. The search operation was jointly launched by the police and security forces on a credible input.

Incriminating materials including a huge quantity of arms and ammunition have been recovered from the hideout. One INSAS Rifle, 80 rounds of INSAS lives, 37 rounds of AK47 among other arms and ammunition and paraphernalia have been recovered from the hideout.

A case has, meanwhile, been registered.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirGanderbalJ&K police

