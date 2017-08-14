close
J&K: Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar

Authorities on Monday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar to maintain law and order in the wake of killing of two civilians in security forces' action on stone-pelting protestors.

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 12:59
J&amp;K: Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Srinagar: Authorities on Monday imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar to maintain law and order in the wake of killing of two civilians in security forces' action on stone-pelting protestors.

Restrictions have been imposed in five police station areas of the city here, a police official said.

He said the curbs have been enforced in the police station areas of Nowhatta, Rainawari, Khanyar, M R Gunj and Safakadal.

The official said the restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the wake of killing of two civilians in south Kashmir yesterday.

Two youth Owais Shafi and Mohammad Sayeed Bhat were killed in security forces' action on mobs of stone-pelting youth in Pulwama and Shopian districts respectively.

22-year-old Shafi sustained multiple pellet injuries at Kakapora in Pulwama and was referred to SMHS here for treatment, where he was declared 'dead on arrival' by the doctors yesterday.

Bhat (25) received bullet injury near the encounter site at Avneera in Shopian and was taken to a hospital where he succumbed late last night.

Three militants were killed in the encounter with security forces.

Educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, have been closed for the day in the Valley in view of the prevailing situation.

The Kashmir University and the Islamic University of Sciences and Technology have also postponed the examinations scheduled for Monday, while the class work has been suspended.

