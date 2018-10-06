J&K: Rs 5 lakh compensation announced for family of deceased in Banihal road accident

Srinagar: A compensation of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for the family of the deceased, who lost their lives in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Rs 50,000 has also been sanctioned for the injured people.

At least 20 people were killed and 19 others were injured earlier on Saturday after a minibus fell into a deep gorge on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Banihal.

Showkat Aijaz Bhat, DC Ramban, said that the rescue team reached the site of the accident immediately and the injured were shifted to the hospital. He added that Rs 50,000 has been rewarded to Red Cross Society for their rescue work.

"Rescue team reached the site of accident immediately and injured were taken to hospital. Rs 50,000 rewarded to Red Cross Society for their nice rescue work. Compensation of Rs 5 lakhs for family of deceased and Rs 50,000 for injured sanctioned," Showkat Aijaz Bhat said.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, Rafiq-ul-Hassan had earlier informed that the jam-packed minibus was going to Ramban from Banihal. On reaching Kela Morh near Maroof, the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled down the 200-ft-deep gorge, she said.